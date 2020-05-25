CHP reports significant traffic increase so far this Memorial Day weekend than previous years

A lot of people headed for either Millerton Lake or Shaver Lake, according to CHP Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — More traffic is always a given for Memorial Day weekend, but this year California Highway Patrol in Fresno is seeing 80% more this year so far.

CHP is currently in the middle of a statewide maximum enforcement period. During these periods, there are more officers on the roads to bolster traffic enforcement. They usually happen during holiday weekends.

From what he’s seen, Sgt. Mike Trenholm said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a role in the increase. Particularly, with Fresno County and much of the Central Valley moving into Stage 2.5 in reopening this past week just before the holiday weekend.

Ishaan Singh needed a breath of fresh air at Shaver Lake. The Fresno resident was far from the only one to make the trip Sunday, Singh said there was a noticeable increase in traffic on the trip up and down Highway 168.

Like CHP, Singh thinks it’s just everyone feeling cooped up because of the shelter in place orders caused by the pandemic.

“We need fresh air. It’s hard being home all the time,” Singh said. “Just for our sanity we need to be outside.”

Trenholm said hotspots this weekend have been roads leading to Shaver Lake and Millerton Lake.

Unfortunately, the increase also translated to DUI drivers. The final tally won’t be known until after Monday, but as of Sunday morning Trenholm reports 16 people have been arrested for DUI since Friday when the maximum enforcement period started.

“For a day and a half…without looking at our numbers, I would suspect that’s probably double the numbers we usually get for any other weekend,” Trenholm said.

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, statewide CHP arrested nearly 1,100 people for DUI. Trenholm said it comes down to age-old advice.

“Take your time, plan your trip accordingly, don’t rush, don’t speed, always wear your seatbelt,” he said. “Never ever drink and drive.”

The maximum enforcement period ends Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Some good news from CHP: recently released data show there’s a 75% drop in crashes statewide. CHP compared numbers from March 19 through April 30 to the same period in 2019.

