CHP reports 50% increase in accidents on Wednesday due to the weather

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – According to California Highway Patrol Spokesperson Mike Salas, from 6 a.m. to noon there were around 50 vehicle accidents in Fresno County.

One of the accidents happened around 6:20 a.m. near the Herndon off-ramp on Highway 99.

According to CHP, the 32-year-old male driver was traveling southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The driver and his dog died in a car accident.

Salas said likely the man was driving to fast during the heavy downpour.

“The faster you are going the harder it is to stop,” said Salas.

This was one of several accidents in Fresno County with the weather playing a factor.

Salas responded to another crash round 11:30 a.m. on Highway 180 near Blackstone where a driver lost control on the off-ramp.

“So looks like he went down the embankment over here,” said Salas. “Yep, we are pulling up to an overturn. Looks like he took the off-ramp.”

The driver walked away without any injuries.

“Fortunately it is a non-injury crash the driver was able to walk away he did have a seat belt on,” said Salas.

Salas reminds people to slow down when driving in the rain and advised to always check if your tires, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.