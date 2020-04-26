CHP receiving in an increase in traffic complaints near Millerton Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol says they have recived an increase in traffic complaints along Sky Harbour Road near Millerton Lake.

27 parking tickets were issued within hours on Saturday morning, according to CHP.

CHP is advising visitors to obey the 25 mph speed limit and to park legally off the roadway not blocking driveways on Sky Harbour Road.

Increasing traffic complaints along Sky Harbour Rd near Millerton Lake.

Please obeying the 25 MPH speed limit, park legally off the roadway not blocking driveways, and don’t litter. CHP does patrols the area. 27 parking tickets were issued in just a few hours this morning. pic.twitter.com/mMYoJszCbn — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) April 25, 2020

