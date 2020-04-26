CHP receiving in an increase in traffic complaints near Millerton Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol says they have recived an increase in traffic complaints along Sky Harbour Road near Millerton Lake.

27 parking tickets were issued within hours on Saturday morning, according to CHP.

CHP is advising visitors to obey the 25 mph speed limit and to park legally off the roadway not blocking driveways on Sky Harbour Road.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know