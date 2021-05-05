CHP: 19-year-old pedestrian killed on Hwy 180 after running onto road

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 19-year-old man is dead after he ran onto Highway 180 and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, according to the CHP.

The incident took place around 10:20 p.m. close to the Highway 180 and Fowler Avenue off-ramp.

Officers say a car containing three people pulled over and, for unknown reasons, a 19-year-old man got out and ran into the road. That man was struck by a car driven by a 35-year-old man – who then called 911.

“At this time, it’s been determined that a vehicle had pulled over on the shoulder and a passenger exited the vehicle directly into the lanes of travel and was struck by traffic,” said CHP Sgt. John Tyler.

“It appears that alcohol does play a factor in this collision. Not on the part of the vehicle but on the part of the pedestrian.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.