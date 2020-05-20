CHP Officer recognized for rescuing hiker from Willow Creek

MADERA, California (KSEE) – Just a little bit over a week ago, a 24-year-old man was caught in a whirlpool trying to cross Willow Creek at Madera County’s Angel Falls. The man that was there to help save him, California Highway Patrol Officer Brent Donley, received an honor today.

Officer Brent Donley has been an officer with the CHP for the last 20 years, and as a former Fresno County deputy he says he’s been involved with multiple swift-water rescues.

“And I learned a lot from the Fresno County’s Sheriff’s Department as far as swift water rescue goes and that sort of thing. I’m always asking questions and trying to learn new things.”

And on that fateful day, his experience was a lifesaver. Officer Donley used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a tree branch to use as a lifeline to rescue the unidentified 24-year old trapped in the rapids.

David Rodgers, who’s on the Board of Supervisors for Madera County said, “You know, in the many years that I’ve been on this board, I can’t count the number of times that I’ve gotten an email or a text from someone or an email from SARS about somebody dying in that creek from drowning so you most certainly saved a life that day and thank you.”

Officer Donley was presented with a plaque from Madera County Sheriff, Jay Varney, inscribed with words of recognition for his “unswerving dedication to serving the public.”

But, humbly, Officer Donley said, “There were obviously several other folks there and I hope that they all get recognized for the hard work that they did too. Everybody had the same attention, I just had a different idea, that’s all.”

Donley’s family says they’re not surprised at all he risked his life to save another–his stepdaughter Julianna said, “He’s always doing something like that, always helping out, always saving someone.”

Laughing, Donley asks for something else to be remembered by and asks his son what his favorite thing about him was but, Kobe just replied, “He saved a hiker in the water.”

According to those familiar with the spot those rapids are some of the most dangerous in the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.