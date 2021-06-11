CHP: Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike while racing on Hwy 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man was killed Friday night after he was ejected from his motorcycle while racing on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 7:30 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 168 near Bullard Avenue on-ramp.

CHP says the motorcycle appeared to be racing a vehicle. The motorcyclist was said to be going at a high-speed rate of 90 mph. The motorcyclist veered to the right shoulder where the bike met with the concrete edge where he was then ejected from the bike.

CHP says it is unknown if the motorcyclist had protective gear on but was reported to be wearing a helmet.