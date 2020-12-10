CHP: Motorcycle rider seriously injured following pickup truck crash in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A motorcycle rider was left with major injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Fresno Wednesday night.

The crash took place at Van Ness Boulevard and Sierra Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers say it is unclear what caused the collision, but the rider was thrown from his motorcycle as result. The driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say the crash was not DUI related.