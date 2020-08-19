FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

CHP: Man killed after head-on traffic collision with big rig outside of Fresno

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed after a head-on collision with a big rig outside of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol Fresno area says the big rig driving in the area of Chateau Fresno and Highway 180 moved into the direct lane of a Chevy SUV and collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, while a passenger inside the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the big rig is being cooperative with investigators, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be apart of the collision.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com