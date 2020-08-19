CHP: Man killed after head-on traffic collision with big rig outside of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed after a head-on collision with a big rig outside of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol Fresno area says the big rig driving in the area of Chateau Fresno and Highway 180 moved into the direct lane of a Chevy SUV and collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, while a passenger inside the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the big rig is being cooperative with investigators, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be apart of the collision.

Major injury collision at SR-180 at Chateau Fresno. Avoid the area if possible. Chateau Fresno is closed for an unknown timeframe. pic.twitter.com/XKZTuFcAHl — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) August 19, 2020

