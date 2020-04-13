CHP: Man dead after ATV collision near Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man dead after an ATV collision just outside of Selma on Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Floral Avenue west of Bethal Avenue for a call of an injury collision at around 11:00 a.m.

The driver of the ATV was a 48-year-old man driving a 2007 Suzuki quad, authorities believe he was ejected from the ATV after making erupt movements.

Authorities say the ATV driver was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died. He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Any additional information or inquires may be routed to the Fresno Area CHP Public Information Officer at (559) 705-2200.

