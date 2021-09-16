CHP: Man airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was airlifted to the hospital following a multi-vehicle car crash on Thursday evening, according to CHP officials.

The crash occurred near Avenue 12 and Highway 41 right before 4 pm, CHP says four vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to officials, one man was seriously injured, suffering from lacerations to the head after the crash.

CHP says a SkyLife was utilized to transport the victim to the hospital because emergency medical personnel was not able to get around the traffic backed up from the incident.

Authorities say the man initially refused medical help but was eventually taken to the hospital.

CHP says speeding was a factor in the crash.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.