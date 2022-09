FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fully loaded logging truck tipped over on Highway 168 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says the truck loaded with 7,800 pounds of logs was headed westbound on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane around 6:45 a.m.

CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and rolled. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.