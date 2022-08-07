MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is behind bars for transportation of narcotics, thanks to K-9 Officer Beny, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A silver Mazda was initially stopped for a traffic violation until officers say that there was a suspicion of criminal activity.

K-9 Officer Beny then sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and alerted his handler to a positive odor of narcotics.

Officers say, about five pounds of what could be fentanyl powder was found in a hidden compartment that was built under the driver and passenger floors.

The driver was arrested for transporting and possessing drugs.