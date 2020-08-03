CHP issues endangered missing advisory for 3-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/KSEE) – According to the California Highway Patrol this advisory has been deactivated. They have been located.
The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory in search of a 3-year-old girl on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.
According to CHP, Brooklyn Aguilar was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and is believed to be taken by her father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar.
Brooklyn is described as standing 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow shorts, according to CHP.
Charles is described as standing 5’07” tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are looking for a vehicle Aguilar was driving. Authorities are looking for a silver 2002 BMW 325 with AZ license plate: STEVBBY.
Anyone who may have seen them or the vehicle is urged to call 911.
