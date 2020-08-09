CHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Clovis Saturday night.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man of Clovis was driving south on Academy Avenue with high speeds when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete fence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

