CHP investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash near Fowler

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno area California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Fowler Wednesday night.

Authorities say the collision happened at around 6 p.m. at Temperance Avenue and Lincoln Road.

A tractor-trailer failed to see the Sedan approaching and entered the intersection directly in front of the Sedan’s path, according to CHP.

The Sedan struck the left side of the trailer. As a result, the driver Sedan sustained fatal injuries. CHP says the driver of the Sedan was the only one in the vehicle.

Authorities say that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com