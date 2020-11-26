CHP investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash near Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno area California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Fowler Wednesday night.

Authorities say the collision happened at around 6 p.m. at Temperance Avenue and Lincoln Road.

A tractor-trailer failed to see the Sedan approaching and entered the intersection directly in front of the Sedan’s path, according to CHP.

The Sedan struck the left side of the trailer. As a result, the driver Sedan sustained fatal injuries. CHP says the driver of the Sedan was the only one in the vehicle.

Authorities say that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.