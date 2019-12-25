CHP in maximum enforcement period due to high volume of accidents

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Over 1,100 were arrested by CHP on the state’s highways last year around the Christmas holiday for drinking and driving.

This is why CHP is now under a maximum enforcement period through Christmas Day.

Last year during this period, there were 16 fatalities and 350 injuries across the state as a result of drinking and driving.

The period began at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will continue through Christmas Day.

“Traffic is going to be really heavy,” said CHP Officer Aaron Ford. “A lot of people going to see relatives and friends.”

This increase in traffic also means more accidents.

On Christmas 2017, 32-year-old Raymond Romero was killed as a result of a hit and run car accident in Hanford.

His two sons, cousin and pregnant fiance all injured and taken to the hospital.

“The car was so smashed,” said Monique Avalos. “I knew right then and there my cousin was gone.”

Miranda Garza had to give an emergency birth as a result of the crash.

“Like I said ‘why, Raymond? Why did you leave us,?” said Garza. “Why did you have to go?”

The driver was arrested and sentenced but the officer never was able to determine whether or not the driver was impaired.

Officer Ford said a lot of the accidents during the holiday are caused by distracted driving or drunk driving.

“It is frustrating because there is no reason you should be driving drunk.”

