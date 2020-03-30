CHP-Fresno officers deliver sidewalk chalk to kids in rural communities

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers in Shaver Lake teamed up with local law enforcement to help kids express their creativity while they’re stuck at home.

They call the initiative, ‘Operation Chalkdust.’ They distributed more than 900 bags of sidewalk chalk to kids in the foothill communities of eastern Fresno county. In the Facebook post, they say students in three rural school districts were given sidewalk chalk and will compete in an online drawing contest at Foothill Elementary School.

View the full video here.