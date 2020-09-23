CHP: Fatal shooting on Highway 180 under investigation

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead and another victim is injured following a shooting on a Fresno-area stretch of Highway 180 Tuesday, according to the CHP.
The incident took place the westbound Highway 180, east of Highway 99.
Officers say the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m., forcing a section of the highway to be closed while the investigation continues.
No information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, was released.
No other information was immediately available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.