CHP: Fatal shooting on Highway 180 under investigation

News

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead and another victim is injured following a shooting on a Fresno-area stretch of Highway 180 Tuesday, according to the CHP.

The incident took place the westbound Highway 180, east of Highway 99.

Officers say the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m., forcing a section of the highway to be closed while the investigation continues.

No information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, was released.

No other information was immediately available.

