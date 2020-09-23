CHP: Fatal shooting on Highway 180 under investigation

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead and another victim is injured following a shooting on a Fresno-area stretch of Highway 180 Tuesday, according to the CHP.

The incident took place the westbound Highway 180, east of Highway 99.

Officers say the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m., forcing a section of the highway to be closed while the investigation continues.

No information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, was released.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: homicide investigation underway on Westbound 180 near 99. pic.twitter.com/Q00qDNfati — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) September 23, 2020

