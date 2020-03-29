CHP: DUI driver at high speeds causes multiple vehicle accident on HWY 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver under the influence causes a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 180, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the DUI driver was driving at high speeds and rear ended a vehicle in front, a chain reaction followed involving seven other vehicles.

One was transported to a Selma hospital with minor injurues, while the DUI driver had major injurues and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say once the DUI driver is released the individual will be booked into Fresno County Jail.

