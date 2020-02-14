CHP: Driver who died after jumping car over San Joaquin River driving over alcohol limit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver who died after jumping a car over San Joaquin river was above the alcohol legal limit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash killed the driver at the scene.

Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 58-year-old David Callahan of Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, before Callahan drove off the cliff, he was driving recklessly near Herndon and Parkway Drive on Jan 20.

RELATED: Driver who died after jumping over the San Joaquin River identified

Police say Callahan led police on a chase and officers say he eventually drove off the cliff near Dickenson and Herndon. He was airborne for about 400 feet and crossed an entire of the San Joaquin River, and crashed onto the other side in Madera County.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.