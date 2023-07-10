VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after rolling his car outside Visalia following a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 9:43 p.m. they received 911 calls of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 198 west of Mooney Boulevard. Investigators say 23-year-old Jonah Wilson of Tulare was driving westbound on Highway 198 at a very high rate of speed.

CHP says Wilson used the right-paved shoulder to pass slower-moving vehicles, lost control, and traveled across all lanes of Highway 198 toward the center divider.

Investigators say Willson traveled back across Highway 198, up the dirt embankment, and struck a tree. The car overturned down the embankment and landed on its roof.

Wilson sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.