CHP: Driver killed after he got out of his car on Highway 180

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A driver has been killed in a four-vehicle crash, which started after a single-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on the eastbound Highway 180, west of Highway 41.

According to CHP, the unidentified driver got out of his car after the first crash and was struck by a passing motorist and killed. That led to another accident involving two other vehicles.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of this fatal multi-vehicle crash.

