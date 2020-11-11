CHP: 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 after truck drifts into the opposite lane

LATON, California (KGPE) – One person was flown to the hospital in a serious condition, and two others were injured, following a three-vehicle crash outside Laton Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received the call around 8:40 p.m. describing a crash in the area of Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a white truck crossed the road from the southbound lane into the northbound lane. One oncoming vehicle was able to avoid the truck, but another collided with it – before a third vehicle then crashed into the wreck.

Officers say the driver of the white truck is being investigated for being under the influence. She was identified as a white female in her mid-30s.

One of the two others involved in the crash was air-lifted to the hospital with major injuries. Another involved received minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.