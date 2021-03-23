CHP: 3 people killed, 2 CHP officers injured in north San Joaquin County crash on I-5

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people are dead, and two California Highway Patrol officers are injured after a CHP patrol vehicle was hit by an SUV early Tuesday on Interstate 5.

Leading up to the crash, two officers were assisting a disabled tractor-trailer on southbound I-5 around 2:30 a.m., south of Walnut Grove Road, according to Stockton Area CHP.

A 2021 Subaru SUV veered off the roadway to the right, crashing into the rear of the patrol vehicle, CHP said. This sent the patrol vehicle into the dirt embankment. The Subaru then collided into a tree and was engulfed by flames.

The three occupants of the Subaru died at the scene, CHP said.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP is currently investigating the collision, and it is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors.

The number two lane is expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.