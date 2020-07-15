CHP: 3 dead after big-rig crushes a vehicle in Fresno County

RAISIN CITY, California (KGPE) – A third person has died after CHP says a big-rig fell on and crushed another vehicle in Fresno County Tuesday.

Officers say there were four people inside the vehicle underneath the big-rig. One was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital. Another two died at the scene. The third victim died at the hospital.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Manning and Cornelia, near Raisin City.

“This is a two-way stop sign,” said Officer Joseph Bianchi. “Manning’s a through-street without a stop sign. What we found out so far was the big-rig was traveling westbound on Manning and the other vehicle traveling northbound on Cornelia. Most likely it’s a stop sign violation.”

Officers say the driver of the big-rig suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

