CHP: 18-year-old struck and killed on HWY 99 after being hit by UPS truck

TRAVER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old was struck and killed by a UPS driver on Highway 99 on Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say they reported to Highway 99 in Traver near Merritt Drive at 7:45 p.m. for a man being struck by a UPS driver.

Authorities say the 18-year-old was driving north on the highway when his tire blew out. After pulling over and inspecting his vehicle, a UPS driver also driving north struck and killed him.

CHP says the UPS driver is being cooperative, no alcohol or drugs were involved.

