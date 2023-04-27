VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a semi versus vehicle collision happened near Visalia Thursday morning.

Officers say at approximately 5:35 a.m., CHP received a call of a vehicle versus semi collision which occurred on Highway 43, north of Avenue 56.

Police say 44-year-old Jorge Huesla, of Corcoran, was driving a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination southbound on Highway 43, north of Avenue 56, and was stopped in the roadway waiting behind other stopped traffic.

Simultaneously, a 2017 Nissan approached the Kenworth from the rear at an unknown speed.

The driver of the Nissan, a 71-year-old male from Alpaugh, failed to stop and collided with the rear of the Kenworth.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.

The California Highway Patrol wants to remind people that seat belts save lives when properly worn.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. Any information or inquiries may be routed to the Visalia area CHP.