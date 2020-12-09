CHP: 1 dead after pickup truck runs stop sign, collides with big rig

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The driver of a pickup truck is dead after CHP says he ran a stop sign and collided with a passing big rig in Fresno County.

The collision took place at the intersection of Jensen and Valentine avenues shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on Valentine Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign where it meets Jenen. The big rig did not have a stop sign and continued through the intersection. The two vehicles then collided with each other in their intersection.

According to the CHP, the driver of the truck was killed and the driver of the big rig was uninjured.

An investigation into the collision is underway.