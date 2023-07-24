FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Many of the best junior golfers in the country are in Fresno this week, as Copper River Country Club plays host to an American Junior Golf Association event.



The AJGA is the premiere national circuit for golfers between the ages of 12 and 19, and features talented golfers from all over the country and beyond.



That includes Asterisk Talley, a 14-year-old from Chowchilla, who is ranked No. 5 in the AJGA girls rankings. Talley won three events in a row in June, including the prestigious Rolex Girls Championship in South Carolina, an event she describes as being analogous to a “major” on the PGA Tour.

And, arguably the second-most prestigious event on the AJGA tour.

Asterisk Talley’s good play continued last week at the 74th U.S. Girls’ Junior, where she was tied for eighth place after the two rounds of stroke play. She ended up losing a tight match in the round of 32 in match play.

The golfing phenom, who was crowned a world champion by U.S. Kids Golf at the age of seven, has twice advanced to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National (as a nine-year-old and 13-year-old), and she thinks she will have a bit of a home course advantage this week.

“I’m not a member here, but I played here probably about ten times, maybe. And it’s a lot of fun to play here,” said Talley on Monday about Copper River Country Club. “I mean, it’s a little bit of an advantage being that I’m used to the weather conditions, the heat, compared to these other players.”

There's big-time @AJGAGolf tourney happening at Copper River CC in Fresno this week. It's the premiere national junior circuit & will feature 14yr old Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley, who's up to No. 5 in tour's rankings. More in sports at 6 w/ @andrewmarden @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/0sGBN2yKK1 — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) July 24, 2023

Asterisk Talley, whose first name means “little star” in Greek, says she has started to get more serious about the game in the last couple years as she continues to work towards her ultimate goal.

“Of course, going pro is the goal,” smiles Talley, who can carry it about 250 yards off the tee.

On the boys’ side, the elite field features Chris Bettencourt, who will be entering his senior year at Buchanan High School next month.

Bettencourt comes from a family of golfers; his dad played at Fresno State before playing professionally for a few years, and his older brother, Jake, is currently a golfer for the Bulldogs.

Chris Bettencourt has already given a verbal commitment to Fresno State, and he has finished in the top ten in his last two AJGA events.

“It’s definitely strange that I can just wake up and drive 15 minutes to an AJGA event, because I’ve had to travel and fly out of state for a couple of these to just play and work my way up,” says Bettencourt. “To be out here and be at a place I’m very familiar with is definitely special, and pretty cool. I’m glad they have it out here this year. I’m excited.”

The @AJGAGolf event will showcase players from all over country & beyond, including a handful from the Central Valley, like Buchanan HS senior-to-be Chris Bettencourt, a Bulldog commit whose family already has a strong connection to Fresno State golf. @FresnoStateMG @bhs_sports13 pic.twitter.com/5TOFxyR6Ar — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) July 25, 2023

Monday was just a practice round day for Talley and Bettencourt, as well as the other golfers who were already guaranteed spots in the field.

For some, though, there was an 18-hole qualifying round on Monday. Clovis North junior-to-be Finn McCall tied for eighth in the qualifier, playing his way into the field. (He shot a one-over-par 73 on Monday.)

According to the AJGA’s website, the initial boys field also includes Jack Boldt of Fresno, Calif. whose high school graduating year is listed as 2027, Zachary Easterling (2026, Clovis West HS), Nathaniel Lee of Fresno, Calif. (2026), Steven Rivera (2024, Bullard HS), and Ansen Tran (2025, Clovis North HS).

Also listed in the initial girls field was Ayla Raymundo of Clovis, Calif. (2028).

Only 13, Raymundo is the youngest girl among those listed in the initial field. According to her teacher, Jeff Yamaguchi, she got in based on her recent junior club championship win at Copper River Country Club.

The 54-hole tournament gets started on Tuesday and runs through Thursday.