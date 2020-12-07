Chowchilla neighborhood hosts annual golf cart Christmas light parade

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE) — A Chowchilla neighborhood is lifting the holiday spirit one golf cart at a time.
What started as a few friends decorating their golf carts and parading around the sub-division of Greenhill’s has now turned into an annual tradition.
Complete with a competition for best decorated.
Organizers say it was a safe and fun way to celebrate during these troubling times.
