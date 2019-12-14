China, U.S. trade deal to alleviate some strain felt by American farmers

Fresno, California (KGPE) – In the China/U.S. trade deal announced on Friday, President Trump said it will alleviate some of the strain felt by American Farmers after China’s significant decrease in spending.

The Fresno-area farming community told CBS47 they were definitely happy about the new trade deal, but not necessarily because they have all of the specific details yet. They say it’s because it’s a move in a good direction.

American agriculture is front and center as the U.S.-China trade deal announced Friday is expected to bring major relief.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ryan Jacobsen said, “We just heard about USMCA and that sounds fantastic. And, this going along with it, the potential of upwards of $50 billion of U.S. agriculture purchased by China, It’s nothing but good news.”

And, the good news comes at a critical time for the industry.

“You know, China went from the number one trading partner for the United States to the number five last year,” said Jacobsen. “And, we actually saw for the first time in a long time, that trade go under $10 billion.”

Some critics say they believe the U.S.-China trade war is not worth the job losses and drop in profits. The numbers show that other parts of the U.S. have been hit harder than the Central Valley, but local farmers believe the deal is the start of something big.

Local farmer John Chandler, said, “Specifically that this first element[of the trade deal] is an agricultural element where we’re going to see an increase in agricultural purchases from China is definitely something that makes agriculture very enthusiastic going forward.”

Local agricultural leaders say the deal is the first part of a process that will finally put an end to the long-running trade war.

“While this has been some short term pain, we are hoping for some long term gains for Central Valley and California agriculture,” Jacobsen said. “The President has made it a very high priority when it’s come time to negotiate these trade deals, to put agriculture towards the top of the list.”

“The old saying the proof is in the pudding,” said Chandler.

