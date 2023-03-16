FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local ski resort is re-opening its doors, beginning Friday, after nearly two weeks of closure due to severe weather.

China Peak will re-open Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and barring any other severe weather, will remain open Thursday to Monday through April 23, or longer if interest remains high, according to officials.

Officials say China Peak has received nearly 20 feet of snow and heavy rain over the last two weeks.

Highway 168 is open with no issues other than one slight delay, but is in good shape all the way to China Peak, according to officials.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, China Peak officials also added that LEP CON 23 will also be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., which includes music, trivia, prizes, and green drink specials.