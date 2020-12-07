China Peak officially open to all

LAKESHORE, California (KSEE) – China Peak officially opened on Saturday and is now able to sell lift tickets for the first time on-site in nearly 75 days.

“We had no phones, we had no internet, we had no electricity. It’s been really a tough battle for our staff for the last two and a half months,” said Tim Cohee, the Managing Partner of China Peak Mountain Resort.

The technical capabilities caused by the Creek fire are now fixed. Cohee thanks fire crews for the limited damage to the resort.

“As far as the ski areas go, lifts, trails, buildings, snow-making systems were a hundred percent unscathed which was part luck, but it was also a very focused effort–we had a massive, massive fire crew on site to protect the resort.”

Hundreds of people came to ski and ride for the opening weekend and in California, ski resorts, so far, have the green light to operate amid COVID-19.

“I think everybody recognizes, including the governor, that skiing and snowboarding is probably one of the few things you could actually do that’s both safe and is a bit of reprieve.”

Cohee says China Peak has an advantage over other ski resorts during these unprecedented times.

“All of our COVID rules are in place, people are being pretty good about sticking to those and we’re probably one of the better ski areas in the state when it comes to this because we’re a very large ski area in a relatively small market.”

China Peak is currently open five days a week and hopes to be open all seven starting December 19th. However, while everything seems to be on the up and up, mother nature is not cooperating.

“The bad news is that we have had no luck with temperatures at all this year.”

But, Cohee says there is a silver lining.

“The good news is we’ve been incredibly productive given the very narrow windows we’ve had to make snow. We’ve been able to produce more snow than this resort has ever seen in it’s 60 year history.”