China Peak Mountain Resort closing amid COVID-19 concerns

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — China Peak Mountain Resort is closing amid COVID-19 concerns.

China Peak was given a directive by local forest service to cease operations after this past Friday.

The resort says on Thursday and Friday the average skier or snowboarder had just over 1.5 acres per person of open space (900 skiers/riders over 1,400 acres)

