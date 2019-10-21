Breaking News
China Peak job fair this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re looking for a seasonal job, the China Peak Ski Resort is holding a job fair in Clovis on Friday and Saturday.

The resort is looking for lift operators and ski instructors, as well as food workers, bartenders, and other staff.

If you are interested, the job fair will be held in the community room at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

The hours on Friday, October 25th, are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 26th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the job descriptions, check out their website.

