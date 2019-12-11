Chilean officials say they’ve found debris believed to be from a transport plane that vanished en route to Antarctica.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Five candidates have their eyes on becoming the next president of Algeria — without a leader since April — as voting began in Thursday's contentious election boycotted by a massive pro-democracy movement.

The powerful army chief and his cohorts in the interim government have promised the voting will chart a new era for the gas-rich North African nation that is a strategic partner of the West in countering extremist violence. Those opposed to the voting fear the results will replicate a corrupt, anti-democratic system they are trying to level.