Child, teen suffering major injuries after head-on collision on dirt bikes in Tulare County

File photo: A CHP patrol car.

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 10-year old child and a teenager are in the hospital after a head-on collision on dirt bikes Sunday afternoon, according to Visalia Area California Highway Patrol.

At around 5:15 p.m authorities responded to the area of Mills Drive and Road 216 at St. Johns River behind Cutler Park for a crash involving dirtbikes.

CHP says the 10-year-old child and a 15 or 16 -year-old teen was involved in a head-on crash.

The child and the teen were transported to Kaweah Delta Urgent Care with major injuries.

No other details were available.

