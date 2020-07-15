KSEE24 RESCAN /
Child Support Services office in Visalia to close due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services confirmed on Wednesday that one employee at the Visalia Office tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor at the office located at 8040 W. Doe Avenue.

The County says they instructed all employees they should not come to work if they show any symptoms of illness.

The Department of Child Support Services has closed the location for cleaning since Tuesday and is notifying all members of its workforce.

Employees will be allowed to return to work on July 20 and will be following proper protocols, according to officials.

The Porterville Office of the Tulare County Department of Child Support Services will remain open.

The call center remains open and can be reached by calling 866-901-3212. 

