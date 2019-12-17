Child in AMBER Alert out of San Jose found safe; father arrested

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – UPDATE 11:00 AM: Police say the 2-year-old who was missing in a San Jose AMBER Alert was found safe in San Luis Obispo County. Her father, Victor Magana, has been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: SAN JOSE (KRON) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to be abducted by her father in the Bay Area.

AMBER ALERT – Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/gE4MSdD5ns — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

Officials say 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen with her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, on Sunday around 10 p.m. in San Jose.

According to San Jose police, Magana allegedly assaulted and stabbed the toddler’s mother at a home in the 500 block of S. 11th Street before fleeing with their daughter.

The mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Bethanie is described as 3′ feet tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Magana is described as 5’4″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CHP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle is a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 7XJX025.

If you see the suspect vehicle, Bethanie, or Magana, call 911 immediately.

—————————————————————————————————————–

The Amber Alert was sent to millions of phones across the state– letting everyone know to be on the lookout for a green Hyundai Santa Fe.

Mike Salas with Fresno County CHP said Amber Alerts are not only useful but very effective.

According to Salas since 2002, there have been hundreds of Amber Alerts issued and because of the tips given, 350 children have been saved.

“We depend a lot on the community involvement,” said Salas. “Once these Amber Alerts go out, take a look at that cell phone and take a look at those messages and signs on the freeway.”

San Jose officials said Bethanie was abducted by her father Victor Magana Sunday night. They said before Magana left San Jose with his daughter he stabbed Bethanie’s mother who is now in critical condition.

Police said Magana was armed and dangerous.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia with San Jose Police said the amber alert worked because people spotted the car Magana was driving.

“Someone recognized the vehicle and the suspect and saw the child in the car,” said Garcia. “So, apparently some citizens blocked the suspect in and detained him until local law enforcement arrived and took him into custody.”

CHP said this is why they make the alerts as wide spread as possible because anyone can notice something and report it.

“Sometimes depending on the information there could be a gap in time,” said Salas. “So, that child could be traveling a far distance away just like today. The broadcast was put out in San Jose but we found them up near the coast.”

Magana was taken into custody in the coastal town of Cambria by people on the lookout after the amber alert came out.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.