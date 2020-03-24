COVID-19 Information

Child and adult stabbed in Hanford, police say

hanford_stabbing

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a child and adult in Hanford.

Police said the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of east Florinda at the Shamrock Garden Apartments.

One suspect is in custody, according to police.

The condition of the child and adult victim is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

