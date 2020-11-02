Check Before You Burn program begins amid wildfire season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Check Before You Burn program begins Sunday, amid wildfire season.

Officials say residents should expect reductions or restrictions to begin in most Valley counties in protecting public health and improving wintertime air quality.

“It’s been a very challenging summer and fall because of wildfires all over the state, with several still burning. We’re asking San Joaquin Valley residents to continue the cooperation that made last winter the cleanest on record,” said District Chief Communications Officer, Jaime Holt.

“Unlike wildfires, we have control over how we choose to heat our homes. It is critical to public health that we do not add to the unhealthy air quality created by wildfires,” She added.

The program runs from Sunday through the end of February every year.

Daily burn information is available by visiting checkbeforeyouburn.org, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free “Valley Air” app on your mobile device.

