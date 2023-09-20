FRESNO. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A charter school in Fresno is celebrating and honoring Hispanic Heritage Month this week.

Golden Charter Academy in Fresno will be honoring Latino Heritage Month with a special presentation from Joseph Rios, who is the City of Fresno’s sixth Poet Laureate, who was the winner of the American Book Award and was named one of the Notable Debut Poets and Writers Magazine for 2017.

In addition, school officials say Latino Heritage will be celebrated through mariachi and folkloric dancers.

Alongside 21 students, Guillermo Diaz of Mid Valley Disposable will be honored as a “Golden Guardian” for his environmental work in recycling, bettering the greater Fresno community, and serving as a role model for their students.

This honoring celebration will take place on September 22, at 8:20 a.m. at Golden Charter Academy in Fresno.