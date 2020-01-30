Charges filed against Visalia man in murder of Fresno State student in 1996

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A Visalia man could be faced with a death penalty sentence if he is convicted of 12 charges in Fresno and Tulare County including the 1996 killing of a Fresno State student.

Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said the first-degree murder charge does meet the requirement for a special circumstance, meaning the DA’s office could ask for the death penalty for 52-year-old Nickey Stane if convicted.

Back on Aug. 2, 1996, Peter Dorian went to check on his daughter Debbie at her apartment complex. What he was about to see would change his life forever.

“She was sexually assaulted,” said Smittcamp. “Bound at the hands and feet with duck tape. Duck tape was also around her head, covering her mouth, nose, and eyes.”

Debbie was gone. Police soon arrived on the scene but did not have any leads as to who would do such a terrible crime.

“Why, why are you so evil,” said Dorian’s mother Sara Loven. “I don’t know.”

The case went cold. Retired detectives from the Fresno Police Department continued to work on it without pay with the hope that someday their questions would be answered.

“After 23 years, five months and seven days an arrest is about to be made for the murder of 22-year-old Fresno State student Debbie Dorian,” said lead Detective Vince Zavala.

The case was cracked after Stane was arrested at his home for a misdemeanor charge of peeping.

Through DNA evidence, Smittcamp said technology linked him to numerous sexual assaults in Visalia from 1999-2002 and Dorian’s murder.

Investigators are not releasing what the DNA evidence was but Smittcamp said she is certain the right man is behind bars.

“It is Nickey Stane,” said Smittcamp.

All 12 charges including the alleged sexual assault charges that happened in Visalia will be tried in court in Fresno County to speed up the legal process.

Stane will be transported to the Fresno County Jail on Feb. 5 and be in court on Feb. 6.

“Now I will be able to seek justice for Deb before I die, and one more person will not be able to hurt others,” said Loven.

