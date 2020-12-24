Changes to proposed emergency order proposed by councilmember

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As it stands, the emergency order proposed by Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez would hold indoor operations at stores in the city once ICU availability drops to zero.

If enacted, the order would be in effect for five days, and could possibly be extended longer.

The proposal has already been met with criticism from at least three other council members.

On Wednesday, Chavez said he’s now working with other departments to adjust some of the language in the proposal to make it more appealing for businesses and other city leaders.

He had a video meeting with at least 30 Fresno business owners on Tuesday, and they had some ideas of their own.

“Maybe limiting even more the number of people that can actually go into the store at once, and then also they came to the table with perhaps some more sanitation procedures that they can implement more often,” said Chavez.

He said those are some alternatives they are considering, but for small businesses only, since they don’t have the same capabilities as big chain stores.

“Let’s be honest, big box stores are going to be okay,” said Chavez. “They have apps that allow people to order from home and then just go to a designated parking spot and just pick up their groceries, but a lot of our small businesses do not.”

Another concern that came up during his meeting with business owners was the possibility that if stores in Fresno shut down, customers would take their business to nearby cities like Clovis.

Chavez said that is a valid points, and it’s an added reason why they’re considering special rules for small businesses, or even making them exempt from the order altogether.

“What I think we’ll end up with is not completely shutting down businesses, and then also perhaps working on having folks that can work from home, work from home, for example offices,” said Chavez.

He said he hopes to have the proposal draft ready by the middle of next week.