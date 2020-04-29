Live Now
Changes for Clovis fertility center after updated COVID-19 guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The first modification to the state’s stay at home order was to get people back to scheduling surgeries and seeing their doctors.

Dr. Carolina Sueldo with the Women’s Specialty & Fertility Center in Clovis joins us for an update on changes to the center.

