FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Monday a man stole a package from a home in Fresno, five minutes after the delivery man dropped it off, according to the residents.

The family says the package was a birthday present.

On Tuesday the man returned the package and said “I’m sorry” into the camera.

The family told police they don’t want to press charges.

