Chances of moving back to purple tier next week are ‘high,’ Fresno County Health Officer says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Not even two weeks into being in the red tier, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Friday that the chances of moving back into the purple tier next week are “high.”

“I’m very concerned. I think we’re right at the border,” Vohra said.

Tuesday’s update on the state’s blueprint page showed Fresno County at a case rate of 7.2 daily cases per 100,000 people. If that number stays above seven this coming Tuesday, the county moves back into the purple tier.

“The signs are pointing to possibly being in the purple as of next Tuesday,” Vohra said.

A move back into the purple tier means indoor operations in places like restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship would have to shut down.

The state updates the blueprint page every Tuesday. This upcoming update will determine if businesses will have to adjust once again.

With the uncertainty, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said they’re preparing. Several more businesses including Kocky’s Bar & Grill, The Modernist and Zach’s Brewing Company are getting outdoor dining parklets. The money to build them comes from the city of Fresno’s CARES Act Fund, according to Arias’ press release.

“We are preparing in case we have to go reverse or slow down on the reopening. We want to make sure that these folks have the additional outside square footage, the outdoor entertainment, the patios that you otherwise wouldn’t find in a small business like this,” Arias said.

Michael Smith, the owner of Kocky’s Bar & Grill, said he lost about 90% of business because of the pandemic and added that the parklet will help.

“We’ve never had an outdoor patio, so this is great for us. It’s something we’ve thought about, dreamt about but never had,” Smith said.

Vohra added that it takes a community effort to reduce the rates of transmission in the county.

“We got into red once, and we can do it again if we need to,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.