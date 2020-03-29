COVID-19 Information

‘Chalkdust’ a video created by local law enforcement and students to promote social distancing

News
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Shaver Lake officers, local law enforcement agencies and K-9 students from Gaston School distributed over 900 bags of sidewalk chalk to grade school students in the foothill and mountain communities of eastern Fresno County.

Students in three rural school districts were provided sidewalk chalk and will compete in an online drawing contest at Foothill Elementary School.

The students and officers also created a video to promote social distancing.

