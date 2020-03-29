‘Chalkdust’ a video created by local law enforcement and students to promote social distancing

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Shaver Lake officers, local law enforcement agencies and K-9 students from Gaston School distributed over 900 bags of sidewalk chalk to grade school students in the foothill and mountain communities of eastern Fresno County.

Students in three rural school districts were provided sidewalk chalk and will compete in an online drawing contest at Foothill Elementary School.

The students and officers also created a video to promote social distancing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.