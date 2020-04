Centro de donación de sangre en el Valle recibe su primera donación de plasma para tratamiento que ayudará a combatir el coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — As the headlines came in describing the dire situation in New York, Dr. William Chiang was in the middle of a wilderness medicine fellowship at UCSF Fresno.

A native of New York City, he'd learn a friend of his not only tested positive, but also got put into the intensive care unit of a hospital. So, after getting the call requesting his return to help, he couldn't say no.