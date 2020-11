Centro de asistencia en Porterville para víctimas del Incendio SQF cierra temporalmente debido a un caso positivo de COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - With Thanksgiving two weeks away, health officials are urging residents to think carefully about their plans as hospitalizations rise throughout the state. Fresno County is now seeing that rise as well.

According to state data, as of Nov. 11, there are 123 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Fresno County - a 19.5% increase from Nov. 4. Of them, 33 are patients are in the ICU - a 21.2% increase from a week ago. In addition, 16 suspected COVID patients are hospitalized and 1 suspected COVID patient is in the ICU.